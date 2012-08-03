The FTSE Small Cap index is 0.2 percent firmer around midday, still underperforming much stronger rallies by the blue chips and the mid caps , up 1.5 percent and 1.4 percent respectively.

Xcite Energy gains 3.3 percent as the oil explorer says the 9/03b-7 well at its Bentley oil field in the North Sea has been producing at a stabilised rate of about 3,200 barrels per day with no associated basic sediments or water.

Xcite also says its Chief Executive Richard Smith will retire and that it has promoted Chief Financial Officer Rupert Cole to be its new CEO.

"The operational update highlights that the Phase 1A project is progressing well," Oriel Securities says in a note, repeating its "buy" rating on Xcite.

Renold sheds 3.3 percent, extending Thursday's 20 percent-plus slide, after the industrial chain maker reported weak sales in the first quarter and warned that full-year results would be below current expectations, with Singer Capital markets downgrading its rating for the firm to "fair value" from "buy".

"With sales now forecast to decline, we think the investment case unravels, as sales growth was the key driver of improved profitability and cash generation  we see no urgency to buy the shares," Singer Capital says in a note also cutting its estimates and target price for Renold.

