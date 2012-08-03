The FTSE Small Cap index closes up 0.7 percent, while the FTSE 100 index gains 2.2 percent, and the FTSE 250 adds 2.1 percent.

Allergy Therapeutics jumps 36.2 percent after the company says the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has lifted the clinical hold, dated 2007, on its grass pollen allergy vaccine, Pollinex Quattro.

Allergy Therapeutics says it has gained approval to progress with a late stage efficacy study and is now focused on securing a partner to commercialise the vaccine in the U.S.

"I think they're in a position now to strike an agreement. The valuation uplift on this company is clear, meaning that, now all of sudden that clinical path is open for them," says Daniel Stewart analyst Vadim Alexandre.

Renold sheds 2.2 percent, extending Thursday's 20 percent-plus slide after the industrial chain maker reported weak sales in the first quarter and warned that full-year results would be below current expectations, with Singer Capital markets downgrading its rating for the firm to "fair value" from "buy".

"With sales now forecast to decline, we think the investment case unravels, as sales growth was the key driver of improved profitability and cash generation  we see no urgency to buy the shares," Singer Capital says in a note also cutting its estimates and target price for Renold.

