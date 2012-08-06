Shares in Marks and Spencer (M&S) rise 2.5 percent, top gainer on a weak FTSE 100, with traders citing weekend press speculation that the British high street retailer could become a bid target helping boost the shares.

The Sunday Telegraph reported that bankers at a number of London institutions were looking at Marks and Spencer as a potential 6 billion pound bid target. Marks & Spencer declined to comment when contacted by Reuters on Monday.

"Whether there are M&S files being 'dusted off' by inactive and bored bankers on the one hand and financial buyers on the other; well who knows? That said, we doubt that the stories are total flights of fancy or fiction," Shore Capital says in a note.

The bid talk was enough to spur interest in M&S and by 0743 GMT its stock was the most heavily traded on the blue chip index, at 40 percent of its average 90-day volume against 6 percent for the broader index.

"We deem that M&S' brand, market positions and stores to be worth a lot more than the present stock multiples. Accordingly, should bid talk become a lot more serious the upside should be material," the broker says.

M&S trades on a 12-month forward price-to-earnings of 9.4 times, compared with 11.1 times for its UK retail peers and 10.1 for the FTSE 100.

Expectations for earnings sustainability for M&S over the coming 12-months is inline with sector peers, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data, but the market implied five-year earnings per share compound annual growth rate is minus 5.1 percent, compared with 3.4 percent for Next and minus 1.2 percent for Debenhams, which suggests more negativity has been priced in for M&S.

