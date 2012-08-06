Shares in Centrica and SSE fall 1.5 percent and 0.8 percent respectively as Deutsche Bank cuts its rating on both the companies to "hold" from "buy" in a broader note on UK energy utilities.

"We see lower growth prospects for the upstream businesses of Centrica and SSE and cut our recommendations for both stocks," the bank says in a note.

Deutsche Bank says it still sees upside from a Drax conversion to biomass and retains its "buy" rating on the UK power company.

It says the UK networks should be safe havens, but the 2012 energy network reviews make National Grid more risky than United Utilities in the water sector.

