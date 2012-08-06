The UK small cap index is up 0.1 percent, in line with the blue-chip FTSE 100 index but underperforming the FTSE 250 mid-cap sector, up 0.8 percent.

Falkland Oil & Gas rises 13 percent after the company enters into a farm-out agreement with an affiliate of Noble Energy Inc and says that it commenced drilling in its Loligo exploration well on Friday.

"We view this deal very positively given Noble's very strong deepwater exploration track record," says Jefferies International analyst Laura Loppacher.

HMV, meanwhile, falls 5 percent after the retailer confirms finance director David Wolffe is to leave the company. The move follows hot on the heels of the announcement of the departure of Chief Executive Simon Fox last week.

"This is likely to result in speculation that trading remains under pressure and that the business may not return to profit in 2013," brokerage Seymour Pierce writes in a research note.

