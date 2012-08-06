Investors worried about the euro zone crisis and the health of the U.S. economy could snap up some cheap insurance through December call options on implied volatility, derivatives strategists at BNP Paribas say.

"December 12 maturity call options are currently pricing inexpensively relative to the rest of the option maturity buckets. This is partially because of a 'kink' in the VIX futures term-structure that could be the result of low volatility expectations through holiday season," they note.

"Given the enormity of issues at hand, ... it could be an opportunity to buy volatility at a reasonable price for investors (who) don't believe that the holiday season will be quiet."

They recommend buying a December 2012 call on the VIX - implied volatility index on the S&P 500 and one of the best-known barometers of global risk sentiment - at a strike of 25, with the cost offset by selling a January 2013 call at 27.

"If we experience a significant volatility catalyst, we would expect that the December 2012 call will outperform the January 2013 call, due to the higher 'beta' that shorter-dated VIX futures have, as well as the lower strike of the option."

VIX closed at 17.6 on Friday, around two-week lows.

Reuters messaging rm://antonina.vorobyova.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net