Shares of Belgian insurance group Ageas rise as much as 4.13 percent to their best level in more than four months after the group said it would buy back 200 million euros worth of shares and posted an insurance result above forecasts.

"I think people are getting especially enthusiastic about the buy-back," a Brussels based trader says.

Ageas shares were trading 4.1 percent higher at 1018 GMT, making them one of the best performers on the BEL20 index of leading Belgian shares which is up 0.85 percent.

