About 65 percent of Europe's STOXX 600 firms have reported results so far in the current earnings season, with half of the companies meeting or beating analysts' forecasts and the rest missing estimates, Thomson Reuters StarMine data shows.

The second-quarter European earnings have been 10.5 percent lower than what analysts had expected, and the remaining companies are expected to post 2.7 percent lower earnings than consensus estimates, according to StarMine data.

Europe underperforms the United States, where out of 82 percent of the S&P 500 that have reported results, only 29 percent have missed forecasts, while 71 percent have met or beaten consensus.

In Europe, energy and financial sectors feature among the worst performers, with 69 percent and 66 percent companies in the respective sectors missing forecasts. The financial sector has so far reported 28 percent lower earnings than predicted, while for the energy companies, it has been 19.8 percent lower.

Defensive European sectors have done well, with 78 percent of utility companies and 71 percent of healthcare firms meeting or beating forecasts so far. Their earnings have been 10.6 percent and 4.8 percent higher respectively than what analysts had predicted.

