Investment bank Jefferies backs betting on an outperformance by Spain's benchmark IBEX equity index by going 'long' on the IBEX compared to the MSCI Europe index, partly because Jefferies feels the European Central Bank will soon step in with aid for the debt-ridden Spanish economy.

"Our own analysis of Spain's balance of payments (BoP) suggests a very precarious position and therefore markets should not have to wait too long for the Spanish authorities to seek help. It is likely that once Spain goes to the EFSF/ESM (European Financial Stability Fund/European Stability Mechanism), the ECB will announce a policy of buying its short dated paper," Jefferies says in a research note.

"Any news on the introduction of a Eurobill ought to be viewed as a precursor to a program of short-end bond buying by the ECB. We initiated a trade on long IBEX position vs MSCI Europe on 12 June, 2012," it adds.

Jefferies also backs going 'long' on the Euro STOXX 50 index while going 'short' on the German bund, and going 'long' on France's CAC-40 index while shorting the German DAX "as sentiment gradually shifts towards a wider bailout for European indebted economies and QE (quantitative easing) light policies."

