Shares in Germany's biggest solar company, SMA Solar, rise 4.7 percent after traders point to a note by Deutsche Bank, in which it raises its price target on the company to 31 euros ($38.25) from 30 euros.

Deutsche Bank expects strong second-quarter results -- scheduled to be released on Aug. 9 -- due to a pick-up in demand for solar products in Germany, traders say.

Germany installed a record of around 4,300 megawatts (MW) of solar power capacity in the first half of 2012, with nearly half of that figure coming in June in a rush to install ahead of a 30 to 40 percent cut in government-mandated incentives which took effect in July.

($1 = 0.8104 euros)

