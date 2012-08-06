Investment group Fidelity feels the tide is turning in favour of equity markets. It says the decline in longer-dated bond yields, and the fact that equity markets have held above certain key technical support levels, coupled with rallies being led by non-high-beta shares, are all supportive.

Fidelity also says investors have largely priced in the possibility of a Greek default and bailouts for Spain and Italy, and adds that the fact that many stocks' high dividend yields offer better returns than bonds are also turning investors back to equities and away from bonds or cash.

"While we are by no means out of the woods yet, there are more reasons to be cautiously optimistic. The tide is beginning to turn for equities and historically when such a turning point is reached markets can move ahead strongly," writes Fidelity Worldwide Investment global chief investment officer Dominic Rossi in a note.

"Recent falls in equities have occurred with reduced levels of volatility and markets have stabilised at key support levels. The leadership of the equity markets when they do rally is encouraging; markets are not being led by high-beta stocks within commodities or banks," he adds.

Reuters messaging rm://sudip.kargupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net