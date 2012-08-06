European shares extend gains after the U.S. open in a cyclical-led rally following last week's encouraging U.S. jobs data and on hopes the European Central Bank has opened the way for measures to support debt-market targets Spain and Italy.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares is up 0.6 percent at 1,087.81 points. On Wall Street, the S&P 500, the Nasdaq and the Dow Jones industrial index are up 0.5 percent to 0.7 percent.

In Europe, automobile shares are the top gainers, with the sector index rising 2.4 percent. Construction shares are up 1.8 percent.

