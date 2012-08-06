The FTSE Small Cap index closes 0.5 percent higher, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 index rises 1.1 percent and the FTSE 100 gains 0.4 percent.

Struggling AEA Technology rises 20 percent after the company announces it has reached agreement for new secured short term funding facility of 5 million pounds through to October-end as it continues to consider all strategic options.

British construction group Morgan Sindall falls 0.5 percent after reporting first-half profit rose 13 percent, but the company says the market would remain challenging in the short term due to a delayed economic recovery, which prompts Numis to cut is rating to "add".

