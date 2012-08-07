Shares in Standard Chartered plunge nearly 16 percent, adding to a late 6 percent drop yesterday, after New York's top bank regulator threatened to strip the lender of its state banking licence, saying it hid $250 billion in transactions tied to Iran.

Volume in StanChart shares is a hefty 456 percent of its 90-day daily average in just over half-an-hour of trading, compared with the FTSE 100 index's total volume of 9.7 percent.

Nomura cuts its stance on StanChart to "neutral" from "outperform" saying the allegations made against the bank appear serious and it sees material headline risk for the stock

"In the face of these risks, we cannot defend our 'Buy' rating despite fundamental preference  In the near term we see downside risks from negative headlines on the topic," Nomura says in a note, retaining its 1,800 pence target price for the stock versus current levels of around 1,240 pence.

Oriel Securities double-downgrades its rating for StanChart to "reduce" from "buy" and traders say BofA Merrill Lynch also cuts its rating for the bank to "underperform" from "buy" with a reduced target price of 1,540 pence.

Credit Suisse, meanwhile, maintains a "neutral" stance on StanChart in a note, whilst saying the New York regulator's document "reads negatively, and at this stage creates significant uncertainty and possibly scope for further weakness in the shares."

