Shares in InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) gain 3.8 percent, the top FTSE 100 riser, with the index flat, after the world's biggest hotelier promises to return $1 billion to investors as it posts a 6 percent rise in first-half operating profits on strong trade in the United States and China.

Volume in IHG shares is solid, at 37 percent of its 90-day daily average by 0805 GMT, more than double the FTSE 100 index's total volume of 15.9 percent of its 90-day daily average.

Panmure Gordon hikes its target price for IHG to 1,670 pence from 1,545 pence to reflect its expectations for around an 8 percent pro-forma increase to its 2013 EPS estimates due to the $1 billion capital return, which equates to around 13.5 percent of the hotelier's market capitalisation.

Panmure keeps a "hold" rating on IHG shares.

Oriel Securities repeats its "buy" rating on IHG, saying, in a note, that IHG "shares remain attractive given the outlook for earnings growth, the likelihood of further asset disposals and plans to return of capital to shareholders."

And Numis Securities reiterates an "add" rating on IHG.

"We remain very positive on the outlook for IHG and have a high regard for the management team, business model and growth prospects," Numis says in a note.

The earnings quality score for IHG is 87 out of 100, according to data from Thomson Reuters Starmine, the highest among its European hotelier peers, meaning future earnings look very sustainable based on past performance.

