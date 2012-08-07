The STOXX euro zone bank index, home to lenders such as UniCredit , Deutsche Bank and Societe Generale, has jumped 23 percent since ECB President Mario Draghi said two weeks ago that the central bank was "ready to do whatever it takes to preserve the euro," sparking expectations of bold measures to help lower the borrowing costs of debt-laden Spain and Italy.

The sector's brisk recovery rally has propelled shares of troubled Spanish lender Bankia up 48 percent, Banco Santander up 29 percent, Credit Agricole up 30 percent and Banco Popolare up 20 percent.

"It reminds me of what happened back in March 2009 when the first QE (quantitative easing) by the Fed was misunderstood and people priced it in again day by day over one year," CM-CIC strategist Francois Duhen says.

The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index gained about 50 percent between mid March 2009 and mid-January 2010.

Despite the two-week jump, the euro zone banking sector is still down 10 percent so far in 2012 - the second-worst sector performance after euro zone telecoms, down 15 percent - and valuation levels remain extremely low, with Credit Agricole trading at 0.22 time its book value, Banco Popolare at 0.19 time, UniCredit at 0.31 time and Deutsche Bank at 0.44 time.

