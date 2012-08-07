The FTSE Small Cap index slips 0.1 percent, outperforming slightly bigger falls from the blue chips and the midcaps, both down 0.3 percent.

Building services group T Clarke falls over 12 percent to near five month lows after posting a drop in first-half group revenue to 90.7 million pounds from 92.6 million pounds, though it proposes a maintained interim dividend of 1 pence, and expects to keep total dividends steady for the year.

"Short-term share price reaction will be hard, but we expect the share price to settle down at an 8 percent dividend yield," Panmure Gordon says in a note, repeating its "hold" rating on the stock.

Gaming software group Playtech advances 2.4 percent after the company, which recently shifted its listing to London's main market from the junior AIM market, unveils an 82 percent rise in second-quarter gross income to 88.1 million euros.

Numis Securities, however, which says Playtech's trading was good, as expected, repeats its "sell" rating on the stock.

"We remain concerned about the number and direction of changes in corporate and capital strategy. The long awaited move to the Official List (from AIM) on 2 July does not appear to have sparked increased demand for the shares," the broker says in a note.

"Perhaps clarity over the stake in William Hill Online will emerge later this year and prompt us to revisit our investment case. Until then at least, we remain cautious."

