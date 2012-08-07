Shares in Lonmin are in the crosshairs of short sellers as the company grapples with sluggish demand and weak prices that are hitting the sector, according to data from Markit, a provider of financial information services.

The platinum miner has seen a jump in demand to borrow the stock, with over 16 percent of the company's shares out on loan, making it the most shorted European materials firm and the second largest short in the FTSE 250 index , Markit says.

On average, FTSE 250 companies have 1.8 percent of their shares out on loan.

Short sellers profit from falling stock prices by borrowing shares from long-term institutional investors, selling them on the market, then buying them back at a lower price.

Lonmin stock is down 35 percent since a peak hit in late February, while the STOXX basic resources sector has dropped 20 percent since a high touched in early February.

Reuters Messaging: blaise.robinson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net