The FTSE Small Cap index slips 0.2 percent in midday trade, in line with the blue chips, while the midcaps fall 0.4 percent.

Northern Petroleum climbs 2.6 percent as the oil company starts drilling operations on the La Tosca-1 well in Italy, targeting a 43 billion cubic feet of gross mean prospective resource gas prospect, with Shore Capital repeating its "buy" rating on the stock.

AIM-listed recruitment consultant Nakama Group advances more than 6 percent after unveiling a 47 percent increase in full-year group revenue to 13.3 million pounds ($20.8 million), with Seymour Pierce upgrading its rating on the stock to "buy" from "hold".

"The company is making good progress, operates in what we view as an attractive segment of the recruitment industry (digital technology and interactive media industry) and has ambitious plans for growth," Seymour Pierce says in a note.

