The FTSE Small Cap index closes down 0.2 percent, underperforming gains of 0.6 percent on the blue chips and 0.3 percent on the midcaps .

Gaming software group Playtech advances 1.3 percent after the company, which recently shifted its listing to London's main market from the junior AIM market, unveils an 82 percent rise in second-quarter gross income to 88.1 million euros.

"Playtech has made good progress in H1 from both a revenue and strategic perspective," Peel Hunt says in a note.

"The move to a Premium Listing has yet to deliver a rerating but if the company continues to deliver financially and the connected party transactions cease then the room for multiple expansion is significant."

Zotefoams climbs 2.3 percent after the manufacturer of cross-linked block foams, whose products are used in markets including sports and leisure, packaging and transport, unveils a 9.5 percent increase in first-half pretax profits to 3.59 million pounds.

