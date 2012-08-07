Shares of Heineken fall as much as 3.5 percent, after Thai group Kindest Place made a higher bid than the Dutch brewer for Fraser and Neave's direct 7.3 percent stake in Tiger beer producer Asia Pacific Breweries.

"I think the share price reaction is exaggerated, I'd be a buyer at these levels," said Harry Scheper at Amstel Securities in Amsterdam.

At 1310 GMT Heineken shares traded 2.77 percent lower, underperforming the AEX index of leading Dutch shares with is up 0.82 percent.

Volumes traded at Heineken have already topped 170 percent of the 90-day daily average, against just 63 percent of the AEX.

