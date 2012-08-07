French bank Credit Agricole's shares add 4.9 percent - the top gainers on the CAC 40 - and hit a three-month high as optimism grows that it will sell its Greek Emporiki unit, fears about which have bedeviled the bank in recent months.

The latest rally brings the shares to their highest level since May 2 and their gains over the past two weeks to 31 percent, although they are still down 10 percent on the year.

"The shares have really been massacred in recent months in terms of valuation and stock performance," says Yohan Salleron, a fund manager at Mandarine Gestion in Paris. "If they really manage to get rid of their Greek Emporiki unit as has been rumored in the press lately, it could be a catalyst."

He adds that despite the tempting valuation he is staying away from the shares because of their dependence on a favorable outcome to the euro zone crisis and excessive volatility.

Reuters messaging rm://christian.plumb.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net