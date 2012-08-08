Shares in Securitas fall 7.4 percent as the world's second biggest security group posts a surprise drop in second-quarter earning hit by the tough economic climate in southern Europe and a slowdown in the United States.

"Profitability in North America is considerably lower than expected which indicates current market forecasts are too high," said an analyst who declined to be identified.

"Secondly, guidance for North America and Spain is weak. Thirdly, Q2 indicates subdued organic growth for quite some time ahead."

Earnings before tax came in at 480 million Swedish crowns ($71.6 million) compared with a year-earlier 526 million and a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for a rise to 610 million.

Less than an hour into the session, volumes in Securitas are already more than is traded on an average day.

For a full story, double click on