Shares in Max Petroleum Plc rise as much as 34 percent after the company says it has entered into an agreement with Zhanros Drilling LLP whereby Zhanros will fund up to $7 million in drilling services in exchange for Max Petroleum shares.

Under the deal Zhanros will drill up to four shallow wells in exchange for up to 90.3 million shares priced at 5 pence each.

The Kazakhstan-focused company has also awarded Zhanros a tender for two additional drilling rigs to complete its post-salt exploration programme before the March 2013 deadline.

"This looks like a positive development that should allow Max to drill the remaining shallow exploration prospects in its portfolio before the exploration licence expires in March next year," says Oriel Securities analyst Nick Copeman.

