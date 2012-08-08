Global trade, risk appetite and investor attitude towards equity markets have all been dented in July by spillovers from the European crisis, indicators from Exane BNP Paribas show, pointing to a contrarian 'buy' opportunity on stocks.

"Investors have generally been rewarded for adopting a 'contrarian' perspective and buying the market when risk appetite appears abnormally low and similarly taking money off the table during times of generalised enthusiasm has also proved profitable," Exane BNP Paribas strategists say in a note.

"We continue to push a positive directional call on markets."

Exane's Leading Indicator of Trade, the ELIT, falls for the fourth consecutive month in July, and is now close to mid-2009 lows, as a decline in trade from the U.S. and Asia outweighs a modest increase in Europe, while trade prospects for core countries continue to deteriorate.

Meanwhile, the Observed Global Risk Indicator, the OGRI, is stable in moderately negative territory, pointing to an overall high risk aversion and negative market sentiment.

Any deterioration in risk appetite however, is capped by increased expectations for further expansionary action from the European Central Banks and the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The Exane BNP Paribas Leading Indicator of Financial Trend Tracking, the LIFTT, which looks for trend reversals in equity markets, remains bearish for the second month in a row.

