Standard Chartered claws back some of its losses, up 5.8 percent to top Britain's FTSE 100 leader board, having dived 16.4 percent on Tuesday in hefty volume after New York's top bank regulator accused the UK bank of hiding $250 billion in transactions tied to Iran, in violation of U.S. law.

"Expect further volatility - and this may not be the last of it for the banking sector; another skeleton seems to come out of the closet every other week," says Manoj Ladwa, head of trading at TJ Markets.

The Standard Chartered news came hot on the heels of the Libor interest rate rigging scandal, which has embroiled Barclays and Royal Bank of Scotland among others, and after global peer HSBC apologised over a drug money laundering report by the U.S. Senate.

Standard Chartered went ex-dividend on Wednesday, limiting some of its gains. Trading volume in Standard Chartered stood at more than twice its 90-day daily average after just two hours of trade, compared with the FTSE 100 index at around 13 percent of its 90-day daily average.

"While it is certainly true that this sharp drop has left the stock looking oversold, it is by no means clear that this represents a decent entry point," Bill McNamara, technical analyst at Charles Stanley, says in a note.

"The allegations against the bank are extremely serious... there might be value at this level, but substantial risks remain. Avoid"

According to Thomson Reuters data, Wednesday's share price rise puts Standard Chartered's 12-month forward PE at 8.56 times, in line with HSBC prior to any potential downgrades for Standard Chartered brought on by the news.

Standard Chartered still trades on a higher 12-month forward PE than the remainder of the European banking sector - at 8.13 times.

