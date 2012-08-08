The upside potential for the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index, which has surged over the past two weeks, now looks limited as the index faces strong long-term resistance levels.

The Euro STOXX 50 - up 12 percent since ECB President Mario Draghi said two weeks ago that the central bank was "ready to do whatever it takes to preserve the euro," sparking expectations of bold measures to help lower the borrowing costs of Spain and Italy - hit a four-month high yesterday in brisk volumes.

But the index lost momentum around 2,440 points, a few points below a downward trendline formed by the peaks of 2011 and 2012, while a longer-term trendline, formed by highs of 2007 and 2011, looms at 2,480 points.

"European indexes have touched their long-term resistance zones created by 2007, 2011 and 2012 highs. The cautious move here on the short term is to take advantage of this 'summer technical rally' to start trimming exposure to stocks," Aurel BGC chartist Gerard Sagnier says.

UBS head of technical analysis Michael Riesner expects a correction later in the third quarter and into the fourth quarter.

"Despite the current strength, we see Europe still trading in the time window of a 4-month cycle top this week and together with a growing number of divergences in our indicator work we would be cautious in chasing the market too aggressively," he writes in a note.

Rising cautiousness is also reflected in the Euro STOXX 50 volatility index, which gains 3 percent to 24.60, signalling that investors are buying protection against potential pull-backs in stocks.

"The persistent optimism fuelled by hopes of central bank action offers a great opportunity to lock in profits after such a rally. Our recommendation is to reduce positions on these levels," Barclays France fund manager Thierry Claude says.

At 0954 GMT, the Euro STOXX 50 is down 0.9 percent, at 2,419.06 points, retreating only for the third time in 11 sessions.

