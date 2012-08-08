Shares in Smiths Group fall 3.1 percent as BofA Merrill Lynch downgrades its rating on the British technology firm to "underperform" from "neutral" on valuation grounds.

Smiths' shares have risen more than 21 percent in 2012 and trade on a 12-month forward price-to-earnings of 10.80 times, but BofA ML says the valuation looks full on its estimates.

"Smiths relative multiples are now looking full (calendar 2013 EV/EBITA of 9.2 times, PE 11.4 times), particularly given the growth outlook for the majority of its end markets ... While our numbers for FY12 are in line with consensus, we are 4 percent and 8 percent below for 2013-14," BofA ML says.

BofA ML sees earnings per share and pension headwinds going into 2013 and says margins in Smiths medical may come under pressure from pension charges, while its high exposure to government related spending (c.50 percent of sales) remains a concern.

After its first-half results in March, Smiths' earnings quality score increased from 59 to 85 out of 100, according Thomson Reuters StarMine Data, that means its earnings growth was expected to be sustainable over the next 12 months based on what has contributed to those earnings in the recent past.

