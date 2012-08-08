Equities should continue their June-July rally, supported by valuations and sentiment as well as by a modest EPS (earnings per share) growth rate, Shore Capital strategist Gerard Lane writes in a note.

"Our preferred top-down valuation measure, the volatility adjusted bond earnings yield ratio, is also signalling that equities remain undervalued, despite their strong rally in June, and we would anticipate a continuation of the recovery in equity values," he adds.

While the weaker economic outlook leads to further EPS cuts, lower oil prices could trigger an improvement in the economy, which in turn should ease EPS downgrading.

This easing could further benefit equities even if growth estimates are downgraded, says Lane, citing a study by Ned Davis Research which shows the stock market has typically performed best with a modest EPS growth.

"Even if 2013 EPS growth estimates fall, as we would suggest, then this of itself should not prevent further positive progress by equities globally."

