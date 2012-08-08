The FTSE Small Cap index is trading flat, outperforming the blue chip FTSE 100 index, down 0.6 percent, and the midcaps, down 0.7 percent.

Debt-laden Premier Foods falls 3.8 percent on several cautious broker notes following the company's announcement on Tuesday that it would achieve its cost-saving target one year earlier than expected.

"The new management are delivering on their promise of using cost savings to fund a step-up in marketing investment ... However, making up for previous under-investment and with the operating environment still very challenging, we note that branded sales barely moved in H1 and the gross margin actually slipped 10 bps," UBS says in a note.

UBS cuts its 12-month target price for the stock to 70 pence from 100 pence.

Max Petroleum rises 15 percent after the company says it has entered into an agreement with Zhanros Drilling LLP whereby Zhanros will fund up to $7 million in drilling services in exchange for Max Petroleum shares.

