Buying outright 'call' options to capture any further equity market rallies remain pricey but could be mitigated by selling "puts" or "put spreads" to finance such purchases, says Solo Capital Partners equity derivatives strategist Jiban Nath.

Nath says December at-the-money "call" options on the Euro STOXX 50 index carry a 5.5 percent premium, so in order to break even on that trade, the Euro STOXX 50 index would need to rally more than 5.5 percent at the December expiry.

"Selling puts or put spreads to finance the purchase of calls may be an option," adds Nath.

A "put" option allows an investor to sell an asset at a certain price at a fixed date in the future, while a "call" allows the holder to buy the asset at a certain price.

