The FTSE Small Cap index is trading flat around midday, outperforming the blue chips, down 0.5 percent, and the midcaps, down 0.6 percent.

Trifast rises 5.4 percent following an interim management statement saying that by the end of July, trading has remained consistently ahead of budget with automotive in the UK and mainland Europe being the predominant driver, along with electronics in Asia also holding up well.

"Although the macro backdrop is clearly hurting some, we believe that the company's sustained investment in marketing, process improvement, buying etc. is now yielding market share gains," WH Ireland says in a note.

Debt-laden Premier Foods falls 3.8 percent on several cautious broker notes following the company's announcement on Tuesday that it would achieve its cost-saving target one year earlier than expected.

UBS cuts its 12-month target price for the stock to 70 pence from 100 pence.

Reuters messaging rm://atul.prakash.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net