The FTSE Small Cap index closes 0.4 percent higher, while the blue chips add 0.1 percent, and the mid caps shed 0.2 percent.

Goals Soccer Centres fell 3.7 percent after private equity firm Patron Capital said it would terminate takeover talks with the company and that it would not make an offer for the British operator of recreational football centres.

Max Petroleum gains 11.2 percent after the company says it has entered into an agreement with Zhanros Drilling, whereby Zhanros will fund up to $7 million in drilling services in exchange for Max Petroleum shares, .

"This looks like a positive development that should allow Max to drill the remaining shallow exploration prospects in its portfolio before the exploration licence expires in March next year," says Oriel Securities analyst Nick Copeman.

