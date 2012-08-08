European banks are on track to outperform the healthcare sector for a third week in a row, in their best run since January, building the case for a reversal in investors' preference for defensives over cyclicals.

While drugmakers, beloved of investors at times of risk aversion as everyone needs medicine, are still near overbought territory with a 14-day relative strength index (RSI) reading of 67, against banks at 59.

Investor flows, meanwhile, point to overweight bets in healthcare - along with consumer staples and consumer discretionary, and underweight bets in financials.

The trend is turning though, with 10-week aggregate flow dispersion showing financials enjoying the strongest positive momentum in European equities, while healthcare tops the negative chart, according to data from BNP Paribas and EPFR.

"Investors are overweight healthcare and underweight financials but this trend is reversing at a fast pace," BNP Paribas strategists note.

"The market remains concerned about growth, but positioning still suggests there are upside risks - so far in this crisis, it's not been wise to fight the central banks."

