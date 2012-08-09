Sycomore Asset Management has added to its long Euro STOXX euro zone banking index position, as it expects the sector to get a higher re-rating in the near term as European authorities continue to find ways to tackle the bad debt and funding concerns that have hit share prices this year.

"The index today is at around 91.10 points. At its peak five years ago, it was at 491.78 points. It was definitely overvalued then and is probably undervalued now," says Sycomore Asset Management senior fund manager Gilles Sitbon.

Sitbon says Sycomore bought shares in French bank BNP Paribas last week, after BNP last week reported a smaller-than-expected fall in profits.

"I think there's still upside in the banks," says Sitbon, whose main fund is up between 12-13 percent so far this year.

