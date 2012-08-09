Shares in AMEC drop 6.2 percent, the biggest FTSE 100 faller, with the index flat, as the engineering consultancy's in-line first-half results flag up some margin concerns for Shore Capital, which downgrades its rating for the stock to "hold" from "buy".

Shore Capital points out that AMEC's EBITA for the period increased by 25 percent to 152 million pounds, broadly in line with the broker's expectations, but it notes a more cautious tone from management around the operating margin, which fell by 70 basis points to 7.5 percent in the first-half, mainly due to a shift in business mix.

While the margin is expected to increase in the second half, the incremental uplift will be lower than the second-half of 2011, the broker says.

"Given a somewhat more cautious tone from the company, evidence elsewhere of the effects of the global slowdown (e.g. Cape ) and with the shares trading at the top end of their recent range, we downgrade our recommendation," Shore Capital says in a note.

