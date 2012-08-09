Shares in Randgold Resources add 2.3 percent, the third-biggest gainer on a 0.1-percent firmer FTSE 100 index, as the West Africa-focused gold miner posts a positive set of second-quarter results, according to Numis Securities.

Randgold reports second-quarter EPS of $1.28, up 32 percent year-on-year, in-line with consensus but beating Numis's $0.90 estimate, with gold production also better than the broker anticipated, up 27 percent.

"Exploration continues to impress  Balance sheet remains strong at $450M in cash. No mention on guidance, but appears to be on track for production but heavy on costs," Numis says in a note.

The broker retains its "hold" rating on Randgold, with the stock trading at 2.1 times net asset value, compared with its peer group at 1.4 times.

Volume in Randgold shares is twice that for the overall FTSE 100 index in the first hour of trading at 13.5 percent of its 90-day daily average.

To see more on Randgold's statement, please click on

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net