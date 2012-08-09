The FTSE Small Cap index is up 0.1 percent, against a 0.03 percent dip in the blue-chip FTSE 100 index and a 0.04 percent gain in the FTSE 250 mid-cap index.

Retailer HMV rises 12.3 percent after the company says it expects a return to profit next year.

"HMV is not out of the woods yet, but the sale of HMV Apollo, the changed trading relationship with its suppliers, the prospective sale of 'Live' and the renegotiation of its bank debt have put it in a position where the company has stabilised cash flow, and a return to profits is predicted by management," Panmure analyst Philip Dorgan writes, keeping a "hold" rating on HMV shares.

Clothing retailer French Connection rises 6.8 percent, despite issuing a profit warning as traders look ahead to the results of the company's ongoing strategic review.

"The big interest is in the outcome of the imminent strategic review of the loss-making UK retail business," retail analyst Nick Bubb writes in a research note.

Reuters messaging rm://sudip.karguptathomsonreuters.com@reuters.net