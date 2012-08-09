Short sellers have turned their attention towards the European auto industry, with car makers PSA Peugeot Citroen and Fiat the top targets, as the sector's most domestic-focused names suffer from Europe's sluggish economic growth, data from Markit shows.

Short interest in auto and parts makers has risen last month and currently represents about 4.1 percent of the sector's shares out on loan, while the average short interest on the STOXX 600 index stands at 2.7 percent.

Short sellers profit from falling stock prices by borrowing shares from long-term institutional investors, selling them on the market, then buying them back at a lower price.

The most shorted stock in the sector is PSA Peugeot Citroen, with 13.6 percent of its shares out on loan, according to Markit data, which shows that short interest in the stock jumped last month after the company posted a first-half loss.

The struggling French car maker is followed by Pirelli, which has 8.3 percent of its shares out on loan, Fiat at 6.9 percent, and Nokian Renkaat at 5.9 percent.

Among the sector's less shorted stocks feature tyre maker GKN, with only 0.1 percent of shares out on loan, and Porsche at 1.2 percent.

Peugeot's stock has tumbled 38 percent so far this year, while shares in French rival Renault have gained 37 percent over the same period and the STOXX auto sector index is up 23 percent.

