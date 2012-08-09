Risks remain high, so investors should either focus on short-term bets or use market retreats to build up positions in high quality, such as Germany or Sweden, Swiss private bank Julius Baer recommends.

"Markets are still a traders' heaven and investors' hell," its strategists note.

"Growth continues to disappoint but inflation rates have been slowing steadily. This in turn increases the leeway for central banks to support. A landslide event would be further monetary stimulus with the central banks massively buying financial assets. Before this actually happens, we keep our advice of using the continuous price fluctuations to either trade risky assets opportunistically or use weakness to add to quality positions."

Within equities, they recommend information technology and healthcare while avoiding consumer staples and materials. They also favour large caps, high dividends and growth style.

Among individual companies, they highlight Unibail-Rodamco , Europe's biggest real-estate investment trust (REIT), as "valuation remains attractive at the current 5.3 percent dividend yield and dividend growth should gain momentum in 2013E thanks to accretive extensions of existing centres and rising rental rates".

Country preferences in Europe are for Germany and Sweden:

"On a country level we think that the outperformance of Swiss equities (defensive) may possibly come to an end while Swedish equities (cyclical) look increasingly attractive."

