The FTSE Small Cap index is up 0.3 percent around midday, outperforming a 0.1 percent dip in the blue-chip FTSE 100 index and a similar fall on the FTSE 250 mid-cap index.

Enterprise Inns rises 9.9 percent, after the pubs operator posts higher income for the 18 weeks to Aug. 4.

"Given the improving trading trends and falling bank debt, we think the stock continues to offer significant upside potential," Panmure analysts write in a research note, keeping a "buy" rating on Enterprise Inns shares.

Another strong performer is Hill & Smith, which rises 4.2 percent after posting higher interim profits.

According to Thomson Reuters Starmine, 5 analysts have a "strong buy" rating out on Hill & Smith shares, 1 has a "hold" recommendation and the stock has no "sell" ratings out on it.

