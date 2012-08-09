The recent equities rally has stretched the valuation of some quality bluechips while risks on earnings are firmly to the downside, so now is not a good time to buy into the market, reckons Troy AM fund manager Sebastian Lyon.

"This new high brings mixed feelings about the outlook for future returns," he writes in a monthly summary on his 2.2 billion sterling Trojan Fund returned 1.9 percent in July.

"During July, the share prices of eight of our core holdings reached new peaks ... Valuations, in these stocks, have now been stretched to levels we have not witnessed since late 2007-not a good time to invest in the stock market. From here, there is greater (temporary) downside risk."

In Europe, the companies concerned include BAT, Diageo, Nestle and Unilever.

"Earnings growth looks baked into share prices but earnings risk is a real possibility as economic growth deteriorates. There is a disconnect; expectations are too high," Lyon says.

"We do not deny that there is further room for multiple expansion of blue chip stocks. The desperation to put 'cash to work' combined with the fear of missing out on rising markets makes for poor long-term investment decisions.'Buying the dips', momentum investing and second guessing policy makers are tactics that do not end well. These are not levels that provide a high margin of safety."

Reuters messaging rm://antonina.vorobyova.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net