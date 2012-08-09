The FTSE Small Cap index closes up 0.7 percent, with the FTSE 100 up 0.1 percent and the FTSE 250 mid-cap index up 0.2 percent.

Enterprise Inns rises 7.7 percent, after the pubs operator posts higher income for the 18 weeks to Aug. 4.

"Given the improving trading trends and falling bank debt, we think the stock continues to offer significant upside potential," Panmure analysts write in a research note, keeping a "buy" rating on Enterprise Inns shares.

Another strong performer is Hill & Smith, which rises 6.1 percent after posting higher interim profits.

Thomson Reuters StarMine data shows five analysts had a "strong buy" rating out on Hill & Smith shares going into the results, while one had a "hold" recommendation and none had a "sell" rating.

