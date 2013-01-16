European banks fall 1.1 percent as rising expectations ahead of U.S. corporate earnings from banking heavyweights Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan leave the sector exposed to possible disappointment.

While analysts on average have slightly revised down JP Morgan's earnings per share estimates for the fourth quarter of 2012 since Jan. 2, they have been far more bullish on Goldman Sachs, lifting estimates up 23.4 percent, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.

"Importantly, in recent months, Q4 expectations have been raised ... Indeed, expectations for the broader financial sector as a whole are high," Deutsche Bank says in a note.

Adding to concerns about over-optimistic expectations, Societe Generale falls 3.9 percent after CFO Bertrand Badre gives a cautious outlook message to analysts.

European banks have rallied nearly 50 percent since June as confidence in the sector has grown after central banks stepped up support to prevent the financial system from collapsing. The recent relaxation of requirements from Basel 3 has also underpinned belief that lenders will soon be able return to paying healthy dividends.

But the gains have left the sector on a re-rated price-to-earnings (PE) of 16 times and in technically "overbought" territory.

Banks such as the UK's Lloyds, Royal Bank of Scotland and Switzerland's UBS now trade on near 40 percent premiums to their historical PEs, according to StarMine, leaving earnings scrambling to catch up.

But Nomura reckons that, while fourth-quarter results are likely lacklustre, sector rotation could still be supportive.

"Like for much of 2012, we believe Basel 3 capital developments should be positive, and provided banks' earnings revisions remain less negative than the broader market - as seen in third quarter of 2012 for the first time in 2 years - sector rotation could continue to underpin valuations," it says in a note.

Nomura recommends going long Credit Suisse versus the sector, long Barclays versus RBS and long Swedbank versus SHB.

