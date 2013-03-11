Short interest in eighteen companies due to report earnings this week are above 4 percent, data from Markit shows, led by German medical equipment maker Draegerwerk, which has 19.5 percent of its stock out on loan to hedge funds and others betting that the share price will fall. NAME INDUSTRY PERCENTAGE ONE-MONTH OF SHARES CHANGE OUTSTANDING ON LOAN Draegerwerk 19.5 8 pct Royal Imtech 14.4 9 pct Altran 10.8 24 pct Technologies Pirelli 10.7 19 pct Subsea 7 10.1 Gemalto 8.8 17 pct Finmeccanica 8.5 76 pct Galenica 8.5 3 pct Carnival 7.9 11 pct K+S 7.4 3 pct Trinity 7.0 1 pct Mirror ThromboGenic 5.9 45 pct s Schmolz + 5.4 15 pct Bickenbach WM Morrison 4.7 4 pct Nordex 4.6 12 pct A2A 4.4 28 pct SGL Carbon 4.2 28 pct Prelios 4.1 5 pct Reuters messaging rm://simon.jessop.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net