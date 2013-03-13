The capital goods, transport and technology sectors could outperform if capital expenditure in Europe picks up, trailing early signs of improvement in the United States, analysts at UBS say in a note.

"The outlook is mixed - many of the macro factors, such as capacity utilisation, are weak, but micro measures, such as profitability and balance sheets, are supportive," the analysts write.

"The U.S. capex cycle leads Europe's, and there are tentative signs that it is already recovering - recent US capital goods orders and regional surveys ... We suspect the recovery in Europe will be more muted and sector-specific."

UBS research shows that capital goods, semis, transport and technology hardware have historically outperformed in times of rising capex.

On a stock level, the share prices of Swedish engineering group Alfa Laval , Switzerland's Sulzer, French oil services firm Technip and truck maker Volvo have all shown a strong correlation to the trend.

