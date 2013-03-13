Motor racing-Toro Rosso still open to re-branding of engine
BARCELONA, Feb 27 Red Bull-owned Toro Rosso are still open to re-branding their Renault engines this season if they can find a suitable partner, said team principal Franz Tost.
The capital goods, transport and technology sectors could outperform if capital expenditure in Europe picks up, trailing early signs of improvement in the United States, analysts at UBS say in a note.
"The outlook is mixed - many of the macro factors, such as capacity utilisation, are weak, but micro measures, such as profitability and balance sheets, are supportive," the analysts write.
"The U.S. capex cycle leads Europe's, and there are tentative signs that it is already recovering - recent US capital goods orders and regional surveys ... We suspect the recovery in Europe will be more muted and sector-specific."
UBS research shows that capital goods, semis, transport and technology hardware have historically outperformed in times of rising capex.
On a stock level, the share prices of Swedish engineering group Alfa Laval , Switzerland's Sulzer, French oil services firm Technip and truck maker Volvo have all shown a strong correlation to the trend.
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 24 A strike called by Argentine soccer players over unpaid wages overshadowed Friday's meeting of the country's Football Association (AFA), which was aimed at paving the way for the resumption of the league championships.