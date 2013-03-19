ZURICH, March 19 Shares in Richemont are set to fall as traders say Goldman Sachs placed roughly 7 million shares in the luxury goods firm.

The U.S. investment bank placed the shares between 76.30 and 77.50 Swiss francs, traders say.

Richemont stock is down 0.9 percent in Frankfurt trading in early trade.

