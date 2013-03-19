European shares drop on weaker updates, focus on Fed chair
LONDON, March 3 European shares dropped on Friday following disappointing company updates, with WPP falling after giving a cautious outlook and Berendsen plunging on its results.
ZURICH, March 19 Shares in Richemont are set to fall as traders say Goldman Sachs placed roughly 7 million shares in the luxury goods firm.
The U.S. investment bank placed the shares between 76.30 and 77.50 Swiss francs, traders say.
Richemont stock is down 0.9 percent in Frankfurt trading in early trade.
Reuters Messaging: katharina.bart.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net (Ruppert Pretterklieber and Katharina Bart)
LONDON, March 3 European shares dropped on Friday following disappointing company updates, with WPP falling after giving a cautious outlook and Berendsen plunging on its results.
LONDON, March 3 European shares slipped in early trading on Friday following some poor company updates, with WPP falling after painting a cautious picture about its outlook and Berendsen plunging following disappointing results.
March 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening about 21 points down, or 0.3 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.