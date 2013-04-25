Shares in Logitech International fall over 7
percent to their lowest level since early March after the
world's biggest producer of computer mice reports a 12 percent
drop in sales in the fourth quarter.
The fall comes as the Logitech CEO says he will keep
videoconferencing unit LifeSize following a strategic review.
"Logitech remains a construction site with restructuring
continuing and repositioning in progress. Tablet Accessories are
successful but only 7 percent of total sales and thus not
sufficient to bring Logitech back to growth," says Vontobel
analyst Michael Foeth, who has a 'hold' rating on the stock.
