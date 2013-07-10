Deutsche Bank rises 1.7 percent, the third biggest riser on a falling German DAX 30, with traders citing an upgrade to the stock by Credit Suisse to "outperform" from "neutral" on valuation grounds.

Volume in the stock is 37 percent of the 90-day average by mid-morning trade, double that of the broader index.

Credit Suisse sees Deutsche Bank has having being well-placed for price gains in an investment banking sector which in general remains dogged by issues.

"With the market starting to worry about whether the worst of the regulatory impact is ahead rather than behind us, our analysis suggests that the European IBs will remain range-bound, with Deutsche Bank currently trading towards the bottom of the range," analysts at Credit Suisse write in a note.

Deutsche Bank joins HSBC on Credit Suisse's list of banking outperformers, and is preferred to Barclays and UBS, rated neutral, and RBS, rated at underperform.

The German bank also trades at a favourable valuation to its peers, at a price-to-book value of just 0.5, compared to 1.1 for HSBC and 1.3 for UBS, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.

