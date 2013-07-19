Earnings underpin European equities, STOXX set for monthly gain
LONDON, Feb 28 European equities steadied on Tuesday, with a rally in shares of companies such as GKN and Meggitt following their encouraging results offset by weaker miners.
Credit Suisse upgrades Continental Europe to 'benchmark' on the back of improved economic momentum, and cites Deutsche Post and Atos as among those firms with good domestic exposure and an improving earnings outlook.
"Critically, peripheral Europe and domestic demand proxies are improving. For the first time this year, Continental Europe is no longer bottom of our macro scorecard," it says in a note, adding there is more fiscal flexibility in the euro area and France is showing signs of reforms.
It upgrades France to 'benchmark', flagging the market's attractive valuation and improving economic data, and ranks Axa , Publicis and Lagardere as 'outperform' because of their positive earnings revisions.
Credit Suisse says it is 'overweight' on media, hotels, software, autos and airlines sectors and finds Ahold, Adidas and Nestle looking abnormally cheap versus U.S. peers.
Reuters messaging rm://atul.prakash.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net
LONDON, Feb 28 European equities steadied on Tuesday, with a rally in shares of companies such as GKN and Meggitt following their encouraging results offset by weaker miners.
LONDON, Feb 28 European shares edged higher on Tuesday after encouraging earnings releases, with Meggitt leading the market up after reporting a sharp rise in profits and Ferrovial also advancing after results news.
* Equinix to acquire ICT-Center Zurich's data center business